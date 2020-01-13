Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Gillsville Baptist Church
Barbara Amos Norton


1937 - 2020
Barbara Amos Norton Obituary
1937 - 2020 Barbara Amos Jones Norton, 82, of Gillsville, formerly of Nicholson, passed away on January 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Ruby Day Amos. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Norton; sons: Michael Casey Jones and Rickey Joe Jones.

Survivors include Helen Hewell (Wayne) and Sue Barrett (Will), six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, several nieces and nephews and special friend Lewis Pilgram.

A memorial service will be held at Gillsville Baptist Church on January 19, 2020 at 3:00PM with Pastors Shannon Rhodes and Kevin Purcell officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gillsville Baptist Church or Charity Baptist Church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
