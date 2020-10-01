Barbara Bowen Donaldson died on September 27, 2020. For the past fourteen years she and her husband have been residents of Magnolia Glen, a senior living community in Raleigh, NC.
Barbara was born October 19, 1929, to Robert Clark Bowen and Merle Allen Bowen in Tifton, GA. She attended public schools in Tifton and attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL. In 1948, Barbara married William Twitty (Bill) Donaldson. Her life-long ambition was to be a good wife and a good mother. Her strong trust in God was evident as she achieved this ambition to perfection for over 71 years of marriage in Baton Rouge, LA (3 years), Oak Ridge, TN (1 year), Aiken, SC (11 years), Martinsville, VA (3 years), Athens, GA (40 years), and Raleigh, NC (14 years).
Barbara was an ardent reader, with a special interest in biographical material. She played bridge intensely, belonging to two day-time ladies bridge clubs in Athens for 37 years. Members of these clubs formed sorority-alumnae-like close relationships, participating in weddings, funerals, and other social activities together. She also played in the Athens Bridgeorama competition. Barbara became skilled in refinishing antique furniture, providing elegant pieces to her children and grandchildren. She was not a big "joiner;" however, her friends persuaded her to join the Athens Regional Hospital Auxiliary where her latent managerial and leadership skills emerged, resulting in her being elected president of this several-hundred-member organization.
Barbara loved and cared for her three grandchildren, Will, Joe, and Barbara. They loved their Bobbie as they called her. She had an incredible way of making holidays so special. The grandchildren often said it was like going to the North Pole at Christmas. Her house was decorated beautifully full of presents under the tree. She was a gourmet cook and her meals were delicious. They also have wonderful memories of summer vacations at the beach with her. She was always full of life and loved to laugh and tell funny stories.
Mrs. Donaldson was preceded in death by her sister, Laura Bowen Wright of Tifton, GA; brother, Robert Clark Bowen of Gainesville, GA; brother-in-law, James L. Wright of Tifton, GA; brother- in-law, George Peter Donaldson, Jr. of Arlington, TX; brother-in-law, Mahlon Barlow of Lakeland, FL; sister-in-law, Lylla Crum Bowen of Gainesville, GA; and niece, Elizabeth Ann Barlow Brandes Walker.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 71 years; daughter, Lynn McLeod (Joe B.) of Raleigh, NC; son, Bill Donaldson, Jr. of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Barbara McLeod Newcomb (Lake) of Raleigh, NC; Joe R. McLeod (Natasha) of Raleigh, NC; and Will Cash Donaldson of Athens, GA. She has three great- grandchildren, William Timberlake Newcomb, Reading Joseph McLeod, and Elizabeth Bowen Newcomb. Also surviving are sister, Beth Bowen Mason (Dick) of Lakeland, FL; and lots of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Baptists for most of their lives, Barbara and Bill joined the Hayes Barton United Methodist Church on moving to Raleigh.
The family expresses special thanks to Lisa Ginsberg and Luisana Figuera for the outstanding care provided during Barbara's extended confinement.
A private family memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 6th at 2:00 pm at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Raleigh. The service will be live streamed through hbumc.org/live
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Barbara may be made to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Department, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC. 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC 27605.