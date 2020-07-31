1/1
Barbara J. Jones
1941 - 2020
Mother Barbara Jane Jones age 79, of Athens, Ga passed on July 25, 2020.

A viewing will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home

Graveside service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. from the Evergreen Memorial Park.

Mother Jones leaves two brothers Clyde Wilkins and John Wilkins, six children: Arthur D. Jones Jr., Tracey Scott (Rosa) Jones, Kimberly B. Williams, Tammy A. Jones, Sheila P. (Robert) Wright, Latonya N. Jones, and Wanda Mattox Jackson, twelve grandchildren including a very caring and attentive granddaughter Sache' Jones, twelve great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memories & Condolences
July 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Elizabeth Johnson
Friend
