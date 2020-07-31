Mother Barbara Jane Jones age 79, of Athens, Ga passed on July 25, 2020.A viewing will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral homeGraveside service will be held on Saturday August 1, 2020 11:00 a.m. from the Evergreen Memorial Park.Mother Jones leaves two brothers Clyde Wilkins and John Wilkins, six children: Arthur D. Jones Jr., Tracey Scott (Rosa) Jones, Kimberly B. Williams, Tammy A. Jones, Sheila P. (Robert) Wright, Latonya N. Jones, and Wanda Mattox Jackson, twelve grandchildren including a very caring and attentive granddaughter Sache' Jones, twelve great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.