Barbara Nelson Ulrich
1946 - 2020
Barbara Nelson Ulrich went to meet the Lord on May 8, 2020 after battling cancer. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born on November 20, 1946, Barbara graduated with a B.Ed from Jacksonville State University, a BA in Biblical Education from Beulah Heights Bible College, and a M.Div from The Interdenominational Theological Center, Gammon Methodist Seminary. She was the Pastor at Apalachee United Methodist Church in Madison, GA. Prior to her dedication to the ministry, Barbara taught public school in both Barrow and Oconee Counties. Barbara was a beloved pastor, teacher, musician, and composer who loved the Lord and expressed her heart through beautiful sermons and song writing.

Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Vaneta Nelson, she is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Michael; and children: Cynthia Ogletree Case (John) of Chapel Hill, NC, Jeffrey D. Ogletree (Carmen) of Meridian, ID, Amy Ogletree Lord (Kevin) of Loganville, GA, Jesse Ulrich of Comer, GA. She is also survived by her sister, Jo Ann Hahn and niece and nephew, Tammy Hahn Howard and T. J. Hahn. Additionally, she is survived by grandchildren Emma, Conner, and Hailey Lord; Austin, Ansley, Ella, Lauren, and Camilla Ogletree; Carley, Hannah, and Emily Burroughs; and great grandchild, Mayzie Ogletree Minor.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
