1934 - 2019 Barbara P. Pokorny, 85, of Watkinsville Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Chicago Illinois on August 21, 1934 to the late Frank O. and Mary S. Pokorny. She was a retired US Air Force Surgical Nurse. She studied and received her Bachelors degree from the University of Illinois. She loved to travel and did so extensively while in the Air Force and after retirement. She was preceded in death by her brother Franklin A Pokorny and nephew Charles M. Pokorny. She is survived by her niece, Kathy A Pokorny, grand-nieces, Robyn Baxter-Benton (Jason), Kim D Baxter, and Christy L Baxter. Visitation will be at Batts and Bridges Funeral Home Saturday, December 7, 2019 4 pm to 6 pm and Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3 pm at Oconee Hills Cemetery. Batts and Bridges Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
