|
|
1947 - 2019 Barber Anthony "Bob" Sarkees, of Hull, GA, passed away on October 13, 2019 under the care of St. Mary's Hospice House in Watkinsville, GA. Bob was born on June 25, 1947 in Niagara Falls, NY, the son of Cezar Sarkees and Rose (Morreale) Sarkees (both deceased).
Bob graduated from Bishop Duffy High School in Niagara Falls in 1965. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1970 after four years of service. He attended the SUNY at Buffalo. Bob worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years as a rural carrier. He also worked as a bartender at the Naval Base in Athens for 15 years. He loved to read, watch sports, and most of all, being with his family. He was loved by all who knew him both in the North and the South, when you met Bob you never forgot him. He moved to Georgia in the late 1970's and became an adopted Southerner ever since, as he loved the Athens area and his wife's family farm in south Georgia.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife Linda Kay Daniel Sarkees; children, Erin and Sarah Sarkees of Dallas, TX; grandchildren twin boys, Owen and Silas Sarkees of Dallas, TX; stepchildren, Daniele Statiras of Savannah, GA and Terrance Statiras of Athens, GA. Also, his siblings, Rosemary ((Fredric) Samulski of Silver City, NM; Frank (Joanne) Sarkees of Laguna Niguel, CA; twin Angelo (Linda) Sarkees of Niagara Falls, NY; Joseph (Melanie) Sarkees of Niagara Falls, NY; and Christina (Barbara Weber) Sarkees of West Hollywood, CA. He is also survived by an uncle; four aunts; numerous nieces; nephews and cousins, all of whom will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 24 at 2 p.m. at The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, 1344 S. Lumpkin St., Athens.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 20, 2019