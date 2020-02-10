Home

Barry Adrain Dawson


1951 - 2020
Barry Adrain Dawson Obituary
1951 - 2020 Barry Adrain Dawson, 68, of Athens, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was born in Athens on June 18, 1951. He was the son of the late Albert Lamar Dawson and Katie Young Dawson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Hope Dawson Bell; and a brother, Larry Dawson.

Barry was a truck driver for 25 years for Estes Express Lines. He operated McLane Southeast for 16 years. Barry enjoyed camping, fishing and collecting antique trucks.

Survivors include his wife, Cassandra "Sandy" Dawson of Athens; a son, Douglas Barry Dawson of Madison; four brothers, Greer Dawson of Athens, Lamar Dawson of Tennessee, Bobby Dawson of Athens and Harry Dawson of Athens; a sister, Vivian Burroughs of South Carolina; special kitty cat, FeFe; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 12 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Christian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 11 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
