1/1
Barry Scott Reed
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Scott Reed of Lexington, Georgia died Friday, September 18th at his home. He was born May 6th, 1952 in Stanford, KY to Wallace DeLane Reed and Elizabeth Carter Reed. Upon moving to Georgia, he attended Athens High School and the University of Georgia. He was a veteran of the armed forces and built a career in law-enforcement; working for the Oconee County Sherriff's Office, Comer Police Department, and the Jackson County Sherriff's Office, from which he retired. Along with his father, he built Reed's Odds and Ends in Bishop, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Elizabeth Reed, and is survived by his wife; Patricia Reed of Lexington, daughter; Christie Reed Marsh, son; Scott Reed, honorary son; Daniel Tokos, grand-daughters; Sarah and Elizabeth Adams, father; Wallace Reed, sister; Janice Reed, niece; Laurie Dew; uncle, Marvin Reed (Marlene), brother-in-law and close friend George "Sonny" Jackson (Debbie), and his rescue dogs; "Pup" and "Skipper".



A memorial service will be planned in the coming weeks. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Athens Pets at www.AthensPets.net.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved