Barry Scott Reed of Lexington, Georgia died Friday, September 18th at his home. He was born May 6th, 1952 in Stanford, KY to Wallace DeLane Reed and Elizabeth Carter Reed. Upon moving to Georgia, he attended Athens High School and the University of Georgia. He was a veteran of the armed forces and built a career in law-enforcement; working for the Oconee County Sherriff's Office, Comer Police Department, and the Jackson County Sherriff's Office, from which he retired. Along with his father, he built Reed's Odds and Ends in Bishop, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Elizabeth Reed, and is survived by his wife; Patricia Reed of Lexington, daughter; Christie Reed Marsh, son; Scott Reed, honorary son; Daniel Tokos, grand-daughters; Sarah and Elizabeth Adams, father; Wallace Reed, sister; Janice Reed, niece; Laurie Dew; uncle, Marvin Reed (Marlene), brother-in-law and close friend George "Sonny" Jackson (Debbie), and his rescue dogs; "Pup" and "Skipper".
A memorial service will be planned in the coming weeks. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Athens Pets at www.AthensPets.net
