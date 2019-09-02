Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baxter Crawford Crane


1941 - 2019
Baxter Crawford Crane Obituary
1941 - 2019 Baxter Crawford Crane, Jr. of Athens, Georgia passed away, Thursday, August 29th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Baxter was born on February 18th, 1941 in Atlanta Georgia to the late Baxter Crawford Crane and Norma Guerard Crane.

A 5th generation Athenian, Mr. Crane was a graduate of Athens High School and The University of Georgia School of Business where he was member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was also a member of Athens City Club, Athens Country Club and the Athens Area Association of Realtors. A real estate broker in Athens for over 50 years, Baxter enjoyed a successful business career as the broker for both Southern Realty & Crane Properties. He developed numerous subdivisions and shopping centers in and around Athens forever leaving his mark on our city's landscape.

Proceeded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ceanne Jackson Crane, and his parents, he is survived by his three children: Ceci Churchwell of Athens, Baxter Crane (Mollie) of Peachtree Corners and Spencer Crane (Kathryn) of Watkinsville. Baxter has 13 grandchildren: Fear, Owen, Caedmon and Gunnar Churchwell. Hannah, Ellie, Copeland, Spencer, Lily, Abby and Ford Crane. Macy Jane and Millie Christian. He is also survived by his sister, Janie Bush (Butch), his brother, Tom Crane (Terese), and his brother-in-law Stan Jackson (Suzanne).

Baxter enjoyed snow skiing, UGA Football, and spending time with family and friends. He loved Athens and all the advantages that a life in Athens affords.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 11 a.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Sexton's House immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Baxter's name to Athens Y Camp, P.O. Box 8, Tallulah Falls, GA.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
