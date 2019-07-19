Home

Smith Memory Chapel
755 Atlanta Hwy., SE
Winder, GA 30680
(770) 867-4553
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Memory Chapel
755 Atlanta Hwy., SE
Winder, GA 30680
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Smith Memory Chapel
755 Atlanta Hwy., SE
Winder, GA 30680
View Map
Becky Dunahoo Dunagan


1939 - 2019
Becky Dunahoo Dunagan 1939 - 2019 Becky Dunahoo Dunagan, 79 of Statham passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 at

home surrounded by her loved ones. Born November 23, 1939 to the late Ralph and Mayrelle

Hammond Dunahoo, she was also preceded in death by her husband Jack Dunagan.

She is survived by children Elaine Wright and Jack and Karen Dunagan all of Statham.

Grandchildren Travis Wright of Athens, Cole and Ivey Dunagan of Statham and Ellen

Dunagan and Matthew Dunagan both of Statham. Other survivors include sister, Cynthia and

Charles Luke of Statham.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday July 18th from 6pm to 8pm.

Services will be Friday July 19, 2019 at 4pm at Smith Memory Chapel with internment in

Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 19, 2019
