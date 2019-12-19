|
|
1922 - 2019 Belle Cochran, 97, died December 17, 2019.
A native of Ashburn, GA, she was a daughter of the late Lois Helms and Claude Lindsey Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. W. E. Cochran; daughter, Patricia C. Mount; son, Andy Cochran; son-in-law, Blake Hardigree; and four siblings.
As the wife of a minister, she and Rev. Cochran served several churches in the North and South Georgia Conferences of the United Methodist Church for many years. She was currently a member of Ashford Memorial Methodist Church. Mrs. Cochran was a former resident at Lanier Gardens, and later High Shoals Health and Rehab, where she made many friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the loving caregivers of High Shoals Health and Rehab, as well as Affinis Hospice.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ashford Memorial Methodist Church. Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM at Fincher Memorial Cemetery, Meansville, GA.
Survivors include two children, Tom Cochran (Frances) and Sandra C. Hardigree, all of Watkinsville; sister, Sue J. Lewis of Thomaston; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashford Memorial Methodist Church, PO Box 344, Watkinsville, GA 30677 or The Ark, 640A, Barber Street, Athens, GA 30601.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019