Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Christian Church
Ben Roger Lavender


1937 - 2019
1937 - 2019 Ben Roger Lavender, 82, husband of the late Sonya Ann Huff Lavender, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born in Watkisnville, GA he was the son of the late Clifford B. Lavender and Ruby Neal Hardigree Lavender and father to the late Anna Marie Lavender. Mr. Lavender served in the US Navy and retired after 20 years of service. He was a member of Antioch Christian Church and was an avid outdoorsman that loved deer hunting. Survivors include his sons: Richard B. (Laura A.) Lavender and Jeffery A. (Linda) Lavender; brothers: Jim Lavender, Bob Lavender and Billy Lavender and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11AM at Antioch Christian Church with Jim Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joe Lavender, Greg Carnes, Milton Evans, Scott Richards, Eddie Hardigree and Ronnie Hardigree. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 at the funeral home on Monday, October 7, 2019. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephen.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
