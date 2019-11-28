|
1964 - 2019 Benita Denise Walters, age 55, of Athens, GA passed November 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 N. Main St., Watkinsville, GA. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her mother, Leila Walter; brothers, Derek (Johnetta) Walters, Eric Denson and Tony Phillips; grandmother, Susie M. Walter; aunts, Mattie (Al) Thornton, Corine Walter and Mae Walter; uncles, Willie (Joanne) Walter, Joseph (Perlene) Walter, Alfred (Delois) Walter, Eddie (Emma) Walter and Roy (Magnolia) Walter; great aunts, Louise Gresham, Lizzie (Charles) Stroud, Lois Walter and Janie Burgess; great uncles, Willie Ed Burgess, Robert (Alfreda) Finch and Johnnie C. Burgess; and best friend, Carolyn Dial.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 28, 2019