Benjamin Barrow Tate, of Macon, passed away on Friday, June 5th, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Tate is the son of the late William Tate and Susan Frances Barrow Tate of Athens. After receiving his Doctor of Social Science Education degree from the University of Georgia, Mr. Tate taught for over thirty years, first at Dalton Junior College and later at Macon State. He educated generations of middle Georgians, both on campus and across high schools, prisons, Warner Robins Air Force Base, and other institutions throughout the area. A Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Mr. Tate loved nothing more than running into his former students, who never forgot him. "Gladly would he learn, and gladly teach."
Mr. Tate's beloved wife of 48 years, Leolene Montgomery Tate, and their children, Stephen Tate (Dong Qing), David Tate (Beth Doyle Tate), and Elizabeth L'Etoile (Brendan L'Etoile), and grandchildren Bella Tate, Sophia Tate, Sarah Tate, Chloe Tate, Abigail Tate, Andrew Tate, Frances L'Etoile, Margaret L'Etoile, and Barrow L'Etoile, as well as his brother William Jefferson Tate and his family, Susan Tate, Eleanor Shonkoff (Adam Shonkoff), and Adam Tate, remain behind to cherish his memory.
There can be no doubt that Ben had a positive impact on the world through his family and community. At home, he was an adoring husband to his "Lelo" and a loving and wonderful father who always listened to his children and believed in them, spending hours explaining the world and how it worked. Outside the home, he was a patient and engaging teacher who taught countless students how democracy works. He also shared with his students, and with the community, his passion for making history alive in the present - such as by designing and leading tours of the historic Riverside Cemetery. A devoted member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, Ben was a people person who saw the intrinsic value in others and treated all with respect, curiosity, compassion, and love. He recognized his blessings and remembered and helped those less fortunate.
Long after dementia made him forget so many things, he always remembered his love and pride for his family, including his many grandchildren. A gifted storyteller, prodigious reader, and brilliant man, Mr. Tate always listed his occupation on his tax forms as simply "teacher."
The family requests that any gifts in his memory be made to Macon Outreach at Mulberry Street UMC, PO Box 149, Macon GA 31202, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Tate is the son of the late William Tate and Susan Frances Barrow Tate of Athens. After receiving his Doctor of Social Science Education degree from the University of Georgia, Mr. Tate taught for over thirty years, first at Dalton Junior College and later at Macon State. He educated generations of middle Georgians, both on campus and across high schools, prisons, Warner Robins Air Force Base, and other institutions throughout the area. A Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Mr. Tate loved nothing more than running into his former students, who never forgot him. "Gladly would he learn, and gladly teach."
Mr. Tate's beloved wife of 48 years, Leolene Montgomery Tate, and their children, Stephen Tate (Dong Qing), David Tate (Beth Doyle Tate), and Elizabeth L'Etoile (Brendan L'Etoile), and grandchildren Bella Tate, Sophia Tate, Sarah Tate, Chloe Tate, Abigail Tate, Andrew Tate, Frances L'Etoile, Margaret L'Etoile, and Barrow L'Etoile, as well as his brother William Jefferson Tate and his family, Susan Tate, Eleanor Shonkoff (Adam Shonkoff), and Adam Tate, remain behind to cherish his memory.
There can be no doubt that Ben had a positive impact on the world through his family and community. At home, he was an adoring husband to his "Lelo" and a loving and wonderful father who always listened to his children and believed in them, spending hours explaining the world and how it worked. Outside the home, he was a patient and engaging teacher who taught countless students how democracy works. He also shared with his students, and with the community, his passion for making history alive in the present - such as by designing and leading tours of the historic Riverside Cemetery. A devoted member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, Ben was a people person who saw the intrinsic value in others and treated all with respect, curiosity, compassion, and love. He recognized his blessings and remembered and helped those less fortunate.
Long after dementia made him forget so many things, he always remembered his love and pride for his family, including his many grandchildren. A gifted storyteller, prodigious reader, and brilliant man, Mr. Tate always listed his occupation on his tax forms as simply "teacher."
The family requests that any gifts in his memory be made to Macon Outreach at Mulberry Street UMC, PO Box 149, Macon GA 31202, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.