1942 - 2020 Benjamin "Ben/Benny Boy" Franklin Elder, 77 of Athens, began his eternal journey Friday, April 17, 2020. Mr. Elder was a native of Oconee County.
He is survived by a daughter, Elaine (Lorenza) Davis; stepdaughter, Telisa Nunnally; grandsons, Jaquez Elder and Malik Smith; siblings, Marjorie Haynes, John H. Elder, Gloria Elder; aunts, Mamie Elder, Annie L. (William) Sewell and Lessie (Alvergis) Gantt; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Private graveside service will be held 11AM, Friday, April 24, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Cemetery. A viewing will be held 3-6PM, April 23rd at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020