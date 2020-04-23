Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
1942 - 2020
Benjamin Franklin Elder Obituary
1942 - 2020 Benjamin "Ben/Benny Boy" Franklin Elder, 77 of Athens, began his eternal journey Friday, April 17, 2020. Mr. Elder was a native of Oconee County.

He is survived by a daughter, Elaine (Lorenza) Davis; stepdaughter, Telisa Nunnally; grandsons, Jaquez Elder and Malik Smith; siblings, Marjorie Haynes, John H. Elder, Gloria Elder; aunts, Mamie Elder, Annie L. (William) Sewell and Lessie (Alvergis) Gantt; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private graveside service will be held 11AM, Friday, April 24, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Cemetery. A viewing will be held 3-6PM, April 23rd at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
