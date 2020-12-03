Bennie Edward "Ed" Parsons, age 84, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Ed was a native of Clarke County and had lived many years in Watkinsville. He graduated from Watkinsville High School and went on to attend the University of Georgia. He was a member of Watkinsville First Christian Church and was the retired owner/operator of Parsons Restaurant, where he worked for more than 37 years.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Fulcher Parsons; parents, Chester O. Parsons, Sr and Lona Bell Smith Parsons; and brother, Chester O. Parsons, Jr.
Mr. Parsons is survived by his son, Eddie Parsons of Decatur; sister, Collette Harbin of Suwanee; seven nephews and five nieces.
A graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Sheila Hunter officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.