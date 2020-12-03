1/1
Bennie Edward "Ed" Parsons
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Edward "Ed" Parsons, age 84, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Ed was a native of Clarke County and had lived many years in Watkinsville. He graduated from Watkinsville High School and went on to attend the University of Georgia. He was a member of Watkinsville First Christian Church and was the retired owner/operator of Parsons Restaurant, where he worked for more than 37 years.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline Fulcher Parsons; parents, Chester O. Parsons, Sr and Lona Bell Smith Parsons; and brother, Chester O. Parsons, Jr.

Mr. Parsons is survived by his son, Eddie Parsons of Decatur; sister, Collette Harbin of Suwanee; seven nephews and five nieces.

A graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Sheila Hunter officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved