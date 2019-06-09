Home

Bennie Mae Sims


Bennie Mae Sims Obituary
Mrs. Bennie Mae Sims went home to be with her Lord on June 6, 2019.

Born on May 30, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Garland and Mamie Free. She was a resident of Madison County for most of her life. Bennie Mae was a longtime member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sims.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church, 3691 Monroe Highway, Bogart, GA 30622.

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 9, 2019
