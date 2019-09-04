|
1956 - 2019 Mr. Bennie Michael Martin, age 62 of Fowler Road, West Union, South Carolina passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
A son of Helen Agnew and the late Louis Edwin Martin, he was born November 30, 1956 in Albany, Georgia having lived most of his life in Athens, Georgia. He was a self-employed surveyor, attended Bread of Life Church and an avid outdoorsman.
Local survivors include his mother and step-father, Helen Agnew and Jim Biwer of Athens, Georgia.
Graveside services Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Stephens Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 o'clock a.m. until service time. Interment to follow.
Acree-Davis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Bennie Michael Martin; www.acree-davisfh.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019