Acree-Davis Funeral Home - Hillcrest Chapel
90 S. Pond Street
Toccoa, GA 30577
(706) 886-3106
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Stephens Memorial Gardens
Bennie Michael Martin Obituary
1956 - 2019 Mr. Bennie Michael Martin, age 62 of Fowler Road, West Union, South Carolina passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.

A son of Helen Agnew and the late Louis Edwin Martin, he was born November 30, 1956 in Albany, Georgia having lived most of his life in Athens, Georgia. He was a self-employed surveyor, attended Bread of Life Church and an avid outdoorsman.

Local survivors include his mother and step-father, Helen Agnew and Jim Biwer of Athens, Georgia.

Graveside services Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Stephens Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 o'clock a.m. until service time. Interment to follow.

Acree-Davis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Bennie Michael Martin; www.acree-davisfh.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
