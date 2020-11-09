Mrs. Bereniece (Jackson) Wilson, married to the former Mr. Willie Wilson, went to be with the Lord on the night of November 6th, 2020. Bereniece was born on January 29th, 1919, in Maxeys, Georgia. Bridie (Mason) Jackson raised her along with Eli, Asbury, Alphonzo, and William Jackson. She eventually grew up and, looking for adventure, moved to Atlanta.In Atlanta, she joined Mount Vernon Baptist Church, joining the choir and eventually marrying Willie Wilson in 1955. She worked in photography and as a vegetable grader. After her husband passed in 1968, Bereniece moved back to her hometown in 1973 to help raise her nieces. Mrs. Bereniece Wilson became an intricate part of her community in Oglethorpe County, especially at Harmonia Baptist Church in Maxeys, Georgia. Over time she became involved in the Oglethorpe County Senior Center, gaining more friends and acquaintances.Mrs. Bereniece (Jackson) Wilson is survived by Mr. Orion (Terri) Jackson, Mrs. Dianne (Ronnie) Sewell, Ms. Vivian Jackson (Deceased), Mrs. Loretta (John) Moon, Mrs. Regina Jackson (Andrew Wilker), and a host of great and grand nieces and nephews. We will miss her incredible spirit, joy, and talents.Harmonia Baptist Church in Maxeys, Georgia, will host her viewing at 9:00 a.m. with the burial service taking place at 11:00 a.m. at the church's cemetery. The family is entrusting Mrs. Wilson to Watts Funeral Home in Union Point, Georgia.