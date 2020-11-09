1/1
Bereniece Jackson Wilson
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bereniece's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Bereniece (Jackson) Wilson, married to the former Mr. Willie Wilson, went to be with the Lord on the night of November 6th, 2020. Bereniece was born on January 29th, 1919, in Maxeys, Georgia. Bridie (Mason) Jackson raised her along with Eli, Asbury, Alphonzo, and William Jackson. She eventually grew up and, looking for adventure, moved to Atlanta.

In Atlanta, she joined Mount Vernon Baptist Church, joining the choir and eventually marrying Willie Wilson in 1955. She worked in photography and as a vegetable grader. After her husband passed in 1968, Bereniece moved back to her hometown in 1973 to help raise her nieces. Mrs. Bereniece Wilson became an intricate part of her community in Oglethorpe County, especially at Harmonia Baptist Church in Maxeys, Georgia. Over time she became involved in the Oglethorpe County Senior Center, gaining more friends and acquaintances.

Mrs. Bereniece (Jackson) Wilson is survived by Mr. Orion (Terri) Jackson, Mrs. Dianne (Ronnie) Sewell, Ms. Vivian Jackson (Deceased), Mrs. Loretta (John) Moon, Mrs. Regina Jackson (Andrew Wilker), and a host of great and grand nieces and nephews. We will miss her incredible spirit, joy, and talents.

Harmonia Baptist Church in Maxeys, Georgia, will host her viewing at 9:00 a.m. with the burial service taking place at 11:00 a.m. at the church's cemetery. The family is entrusting Mrs. Wilson to Watts Funeral Home in Union Point, Georgia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved