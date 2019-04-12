Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Bernadette Mary Ann Patricia Gorman Watson


Bernadette Mary Ann Patricia Gorman Watson Obituary
Bernadette Mary Ann Patricia Gorman Watson, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 9 in St. Mary's Hospice.

Bernadette was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 3, 1934 to the late Daniel Thomas and Anna Marie Mankus Gorman. She was a member of the Who's Who in American Nursing and the Who's Who Human Service Professionals. Bernadette was a long-time member of the St. Mary's Auxiliary, served as a volunteer with the American Red Cross and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Watson, Jr.; and son, Daniel Gorman Mullaney.

She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Mullaney David and her husband, Glenn of Nicholson and Joanne Mullaney Dunivant and her husband, Richard of Crescent City, FL; grandchildren, Emilie Grace David of Athens; Jessica Lynne Mullaney of Ephrata, PA and Daniel John Mullaney of Narvon, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, April 12, 2019, in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be directed to St. Mary's Auxiliary, C/O St. Mary's Hospice, 1660 Jennings Mill Road, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
