1930 - 2020 Bernice Drake, age 89, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in her residence.
Bernice was born in Franklin County to the late J.D. and Minnie Andrews Patterson and attended local schools. She retired after more than 35 years from AT&T, where she served as a telephone operator. Mrs. Drake was a member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church, was an avid reader, and enjoyed travelling in the mountains.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Drake; brother, Alfred Patterson; sisters, Ruby Dean, Dot Benson, Ruville Beck, Sarah Patterson and Jewell Lunsford.
She is survived by daughter, Joann Drake of Athens; sister, Bobbie Wade of Gainesville and numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Bernstein Funeral Home.
A graveside funeral will be held at 2:30 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Brian James officiating.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Mrs. Drake's nurse, Linda Zacker, from St. Mary's Hospice, and faithful caregiver, Latoria for their love and support.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020