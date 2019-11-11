Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Interment
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanley Gardens of Memory
Albemarle, NC
Bernice Gallimore Lowder


1929 - 2019
Bernice Gallimore Lowder Obituary
1929 - 2019 Bernice Gallimore Lowder, of Watkinsville, widow of Halbert M. Lowder, Sr., died November 9, 2019.

Born in Denton, NC, she was one of 9 children of the late Otha Lee and Alma Garner Gallimore. A resident of this area since 1978, Bernice was employed with Wallace Butts and Smith-Boley-Brown Insurance Agencies prior to beginning her employment and retiring as Administrative Assistant with Clarke County Tax Commissioners Office. She was a longtime member of UDC and Order of Eastern Star where she served as Matron. She attended Briarwood Baptist Church.

Survivors include her children, Deborah (Eddie) Kinnard of Watkinsville and Hal, Jr (Kristie) Lowder of Whiteville, NC; grandchildren, Andrew (Tricia) Kinnard, Matthew Kinnard, Ashley Christiansen, Jonathan Lowder and Emma Lowder and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. Services will be in the chapel Wednesday at 11:00 AM with Dr. Rick Standard officiating. Interment will be Friday, November 15 at 11:00 AM at Stanley Gardens of Memory, Albemarle, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
