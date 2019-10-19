Home

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Crest Cemetery
Birmingham, AL
Bertie M. Smith


1929 - 2019
Bertie M. Smith Obituary
1929 - 2019 Bertie M. Smith, 90, wife of the late Fred Cole Smith, died October 15, 2019. Born in Acmar, AL, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert McLaughlin and Lorine Eagan McLaughlin and sister to the late Joseph McLaughlin. She retired from the University Of Alabama Hospital as a Office Manager and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Moody, AL prior to moving to the Athens, GA area 8 years ago. Survivors include her sister; Carolyn Jones of Comer; nephew: Ricky and Cheryl Jones of Comer and great nieces and nephew: Jessica Jones and Cody Jones. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1PM at Forest Crest Cemetery, Birmingham, AL. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
