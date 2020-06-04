Bertrand Alva Schoomer, Jr., 87, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Athens, GA.



He grew up in Monroe, LA. Alva graduated from California Institute of Technology, receiving his Doctorate in Chemistry and Physics.



Alva was a consultant at Arthur D. Little, an executive at American Stock Exchange of New York City, Greenwich Research Associates of Greenwich, CT, and W. P. Carey Inc. of New York City.



He is survived by stepson Christopher Morris of Arnoldsville, GA, and former spouses, Jackie MacGregor and Mary Beth Clark.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store