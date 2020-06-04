Bertrand Alva Schoomer
1933 - 2020
Bertrand Alva Schoomer, Jr., 87, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Athens, GA.

He grew up in Monroe, LA. Alva graduated from California Institute of Technology, receiving his Doctorate in Chemistry and Physics.

Alva was a consultant at Arthur D. Little, an executive at American Stock Exchange of New York City, Greenwich Research Associates of Greenwich, CT, and W. P. Carey Inc. of New York City.

He is survived by stepson Christopher Morris of Arnoldsville, GA, and former spouses, Jackie MacGregor and Mary Beth Clark.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
