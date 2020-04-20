|
|
1926 - 2020 Mrs. Bettie Blanch Lacek Jones, age 93, of Commerce passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at High Shoals Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Jones was born in New Kensington, PA to the late, Joseph and Cathrine Meros Lacek. Mrs. Jones was a homemaker, poultry farmer and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was also preceded in death by her husband, Ed Jones.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughters, Linda Snipes (Bob) of Athens and Patti Quinn (Pat) of Hull; son, Joe Jones (Cindy) of Commerce; four grandchildren, Heather, Joseph, Corey, and Kevin Jones; three great grandchildren.
Due to the recommendation of the CDC, and the executive order issued by Governor Brian Kemp banning all gatherings of 10 or more people, services for Mrs. Jones are being planned accordingly to comply with this order.
A private graveside service will be held Monday at Jackson Memorial Gardens with Mr. Joseph Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Commerce Food Bank: 141 Atlanta Ave. Commerce, GA 30529 or the Commerce Public Library: 1344 South Broad St. Commerce, GA 30529.
The family would like to send a special "Thanks" to High Shoals Nursing Home Staff and also to Affinis Hospice for their care that they showed Mrs. Jones and the family.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020