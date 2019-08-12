|
|
1935 - 2019 Bettie Shepherd Saye, 84, wife of the late Elmer "Sonny" Saye, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Lee Shepherd and Maggie Bailey Shepherd and sister to the late Fannie "Lois" Shepherd. Bettie lived most of her life in the Athens area prior to moving to Conyers following Sonny's death in 2015. She was a seamstress at Belk and was a member of Oconee Heights Baptist Church. Survivors include her cousins: Geneva Wood, Willie Shepherd, Ann (Pat) Singleton and Eddie (Ruby) Stewart. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019