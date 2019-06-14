Home

Bettina Rose Hughes


Bettina Rose Hughes Obituary
Bettina Rose Hughes, 74, of Bishop, Georgia, passed away on May 27, 2019. The daughter of Paul and Inez Craige, she was born on November 16th, 1944 in Roanoke, Virginia. A lifelong theatre actress and director, she graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1963, and eventually settled in Thomasville, Georgia where she founded Thomasville On Stage and Co. in 1979. In 1995, she relocated to Athens, Georgia where she was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church.

She is survived by her sister Robin Cohen, her children, Jason Hughes and Tiffany Canterberry, and her grandchildren, Maya and Mason Hughes and Joshua and Miles Canterberry.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 14, 2019
