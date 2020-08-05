1/
BETTY A. WATKINS
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fork Bethel Baptist Church Oglethorpe County
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 543-8213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved