Betty A. Watkins
1954 - 2020
MS. Betty A. Watkins was born in Oglethorpe County GA, to the late Steven Watkins and Voila Ann Aycock Watkins. She was preceded in death by her only son Jimmy Watkins, brothers, Lee Roy Huff, Steven Watkins Jr., Larry Watkins, Willie James Watkins; and two sisters, Lizzie Mae Collins and Marie Watkins.

Betty leaves to cherish one sister Linda Lou Watkins of Athens GA, three brothers Jimmy Lee Smith of Trenton NJ, Mr. Joe Lewis (Zadie) Smith of Athens GA, Bobby Watkins of Athens GA. Most of all a loving, dedicated, caregiver, her niece for over 33 years Ms. Patricia A. Watkins. And a host of nieces, nephew's family and friends.

Graveside service will take place at Fork Bethel Baptist Church Oglethorpe County at 11am Friday August 7, 2020.

Public Viewing Thursday August 6, 2020 from 4pm - 7pm



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fork Bethel Baptist Church Oglethorpe County
