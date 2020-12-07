Mrs. Betty Ann Eaves Rampey, 85, of Elberton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Betty was a native of Elberton, daughter of the late Walter Woodrow and Kathryn Slayton Eaves. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Milton Edwin Rampey, and her siblings.
After graduation from Elbert County High School, Betty attended Lander College. She worked for the City of Elberton, and later opened a decorating and design business. This venture was expanded in the late 1970's to be known as Townehouse Building Supply where Betty was the owner and operator of a lumber, hardwood, and decorating center. In the early 1980's, Betty became aware of the need for personal care for adults and in 1983 she purchased an antebellum home on College Avenue in Elberton. She renovated this home while preserving the integrity of the southern home and landscape, and became the owner and operator of Magnolia Estates Assisted Living Care in Elberton. Her gardening skills and creative abilities made Magnolia Estates a most beautiful and enjoyable residence for those who lived there and those who visited there. With the help of her children, Betty later expanded this business to include two more locations.
Betty loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. Her joyful spirit was like a ray of sunshine to both her family and her many friends, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty was active in the community as a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Rotary Club. She was a member of Elberton First United Methodist Church, and had served on several committees including the Building Committee and the Finance Committee, as well as the Administrative Board. She was a member of the Mary Freeman Sunday School Class.
Betty is survived by her children: Danny Rampey and his wife, Denise, of Statham; Ann Saxon and her husband, Tim, of Bogart; and David Rampey and his wife, Renae, of Elberton. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Andrew Rampey (Lindsey), Rachel Anne Rampey, Kathryn Jewel Saxon, Franklin Chase Rampey, and Hillary Eave Rampey; and two precious great-grandchildren, Braelyn Rampey and Brooklyn Rampey.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Betty's life will be planned and announced at a later date. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family respectfully requests no visits at this time. Online condolences for the family may be sent to hicksfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elberton First United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 398, Elberton, GA 30635 or to the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements for Mrs. Betty Ann Rampey are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elberton.