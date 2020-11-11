Elizabeth Ann Holshouser Craft, 88, known as "Betty Ann", was born in Charlotte, NC on September 23, 1932, and she entered into rest in Elberton, GA on November 9, 2020. After suffering from a lengthy illness, she passed peacefully surrounded by family.
A daughter of the late Leo Alexander Holshouser and Martha Elizabeth Grimes Holshouser Brooks, she is also preceded in death by her daughter Donna Lynn Craft and her step-father Thomas Edgar Brooks. After graduating from high school, she attended business school. On October 21, 1950, she married Eugene Craft, her devoted husband of 70 years. They were blessed with four children: Donna Lynn, Steve, Paula, and Susan.
Betty Ann worked as a bookkeeper for most of her life and retired from Elberton Office Equipment. She and her sisters then owned and operated Not Just Dolls for 25 years.
She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Elberton and the Mary Freeman Sunday School Class for over 60 years.
"Grandma", as she was called by her family, loved people and was always willing to extend a helping hand to those in need. She served on the Elbert County Little League Auxiliary and on the Board of Directors for Camp Harmony. Betty Ann enjoyed camping and was a member of the Granite Squares Square Dancing Club. Her greatest love was her family.
In addition to her husband Gene, she is survived by her children: Steve (Cindy) Craft, Paula (Joe) Dye, and Susan (Greg) Savage, all of Elberton; sisters, Margie H. Willis and Johnnie H. Lynch, both of Elberton; sister-in-law, Joanne C. Lewis; grandchildren: Jared (Kelly) Dye, Joshua (Lisa) Dye, Claire (Paul) Young, and Abbey (Ryan) Turner; great-grandchildren: Kyle Dye, Kayla Moss, Asa Young, Braxton Hambrick, Abram Turner, Axel Young, and Isaiah Turner; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services celebrating Betty Ann's life will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 11 o'clock at First United Methodist Church of Elberton with Mr. Tommy Fields officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery.
Mrs. Craft will lie instate at Berry Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, from 11:00am.-5:00p.m. for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guestbook. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no formal visitation; however, the family is accepting visitors at the residence, 216 S. Thomas Street in Elberton.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to the Mary Freeman Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church or to T.J. & Friends Foundation.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook atwww.berryfh.com
.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" Holshouser Craft.