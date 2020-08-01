Betty Ann Morse, 74 of Athens passed July 24, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 beginning at 1:00PM-7:00PM.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00PM from the chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Survivors are Daughter: Zena Colbert-Geter, Son: Dexter Colbert; Sisters: Frances Sims, Stella Winfrey, Gloria Johnson, Virtue Hutchens and Wanda Hutchens; Brothers: Charlies Burgess, Jr., James Morse, and Alphonso Burgess, Sr., Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.