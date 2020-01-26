|
1934 - 2020 Betty Ann Smith, 85, of Athens, died on Friday, January 24, 2020.
She was born in Athens to the late Walter Duncan and Sally Mae Tate Duncan. Betty lived almost her entire life in Athens area, returning after briefly moving away during her husband's military service. She attended Whitehall Baptist Church. Betty spent most of her life devoted to her family as a homemaker. She loved to take care of everyone around her, and she wasn't happy if she wasn't caring for another. She was the backbone of her family.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Harris Smith; their daughter, Roxanne Holbrook; and grandson Travis Herbert Mann.
Betty is survived by her son, Edward "Bo" (Becky) Smith; son-in-law Sammy Mann; grandchildren: Tracy (Michael) Shaw, Teresa (Lamar) Wise, and Michael (Katie) Smith; great-grandchildren: Amber Mann (Jonathan Brooks); Avery Shaw, Lillian Shaw, Lamaizah Wise, and Lamar Wise, Jr.; and great-great-grandson, Blake Brooks.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 27, at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the evening before from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Athens Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whitehall Baptist Church, 392 Whitehall Rd, Athens, GA 30605.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020