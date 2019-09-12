Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Betty Bullock Kidd


1931 - 2019
Betty Bullock Kidd Obituary
1931 - 2019 Betty Bullock Kidd, 87, of Athens, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.

A native of Madison County, GA, she was the daughter of the late Coyle and Mabel Bullock of Danielsville. She was preceded in death by a husband, Roy Lamar Kidd of Athens; a daughter, Kaye Kidd Moore of Athens; brother, Charles Bullock of Atlanta, GA.

She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. After 35+ years of employment, she retired from The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Services Division.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, 2:00pm at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with Dr. Ford officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The entombment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.

Survivors include: son, Roy Michael Kidd of Hendersonville, TN; Three granddaughters, Jenna Moore Copeland (Roy) of Marietta, Ellesse Smith (Chris) of Gallatin, TN and Haley Downey (Chaz) of Gallatin, TN and One grandson, Andrew Moore of Thomaston, GA; Six great grandchildren; son in law Doug Moore (Joni) of Thomaston, GA and a number of nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church, 2085 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA, 30605.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
