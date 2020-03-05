|
|
1929 - 2020 Betty Claire Tarpley Kenimer passed away March 4, 2020 surrounded by her husband and sons.
Betty was born May 31, 1929 in Athens but moved to Oconee County when she was very young and grew up in High Shoals with her parents, Joel Cleveland Tarpley and Gussie Louise Evans Tarpley along with her 4 brothers and 2 sisters, Russell, Hugh, "Pete", Al, Louise and Joan. She graduated from Oconee County High School in 1946 and went to beautician school and opened her own beauty shop in Athens in Normaltown, which she ran until the birth of her first son.
June 26, 1950 she married the true love of her life, Edward Dell Kenimer, Sr of Bishop. She always said he was the first boy she ever dated at 13 and always knew that he would be the last date she would ever have. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this past June. They had 2 sons, Edward Dell Kenimer, Jr. (Pat Sibley) and Joel Montgomery Kenimer. The true light of her life were her 4 grandchildren, Edward III, William Montgomery, Catherine Claire and Avery Caroline. She was also a devoted aunt to her niece and nephews in Oconee County: Deborah Queen Tiller, Joe Queen III, Clark Queen, Charles Malcom and Jeff Malcom.
Of all of the adjectives a person would use to describe Betty - Grandmother would be her absolute favorite. Other words would be Loving, Loyal, Devoted, Feisty and a Great Cook. She was well known for her German Chocolate Cake and her Pecan Divinity which was given to so many friends and family over the years.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West. Visitation will start at 12 noon and the service will begin at 2pm with burial following at Bishop Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to family, neighbors and friends for their love and prayers for the past 2 years. Also, many thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice for their loving care and help during the last six months of her life.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bishop United Methodist Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020