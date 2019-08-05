|
|
Betty Coile Hix 1930 - 2019 Mrs. Betty Coile Hix, 88, of Comer, GA passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Hix was born in Comer, GA, on November 22, 1930, daughter of the late John M. Coile and the late Jessie Maxine Martin Coile. She was a seamstress having worked at Blue Bell in Comer and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Danielsville, GA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. "Sonny" Hix; and brothers, Ronnie Coile and Martin T. "Buddy" Coile.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Joe Droll of Comer; grandson, Jared Droll of Comer; and sisters, Darlene Duncan and Connie Busby both of Comer.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hix will be held in the Trinty Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with Rev. Robby Brown, Rev. Ben Smith and Rev. David Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening. Mrs. Hix will be placed in the church from 10:30 a.m. until funeral hour on Tuesday morning. The family is at the home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Hix's caregivers; Jared Droll, whom she took care of during his childhood, but as she got older, he took such great care of her; Susy Wright, Sandy Wright, Judy Hardman, Sandra Dalton; and for Cindy McKenehan, Brandy Tiller, Mary Ellen Howard, Nikki Wheeler with Inspiring Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019