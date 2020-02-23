Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park,
Athens, GA
Betty Copelan Lunsford


1928 - 2020
Betty Copelan Lunsford Obituary
1928 - 2020 Mrs. Betty Copelan Lunsford of Athens passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020.

Born in Greensboro, Ga., Betty was the daughter of the late Rowe W. Copelan and the late Florence Park Copelan. She was married to the late W.O. Buck Lunsford for 31 years before his passing in 1981.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Paul) Finley, Linda (Mike) McDuffie, and Amy (Gerald) Hulett; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Copelan; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was a long time member of Central Presbyterian Church in Athens, where she taught Sunday school, was a youth group leader, and a member of the women's circle. She was also a member of the Homewood Hills Garden Club where she held numerous offices. She worked as a volunteer member of the auxiliary at St. Mary's Hospital where she received her 30-year service pin.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens, Ga., at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 29.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service, at Bernstein Funeral Home.

A reception will follow the graveside service at Bernstein's.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and thanks to the Gracemont Memory Care staff in Cumming, Ga., as well as Agape Hospice for their dedication and care.

Donations can be made to a .

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
