Betty H. Chandler, 92, of Athens, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Craig Barrow Harris and Janie Bradberry Harris. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chandler was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Chandler and three siblings, Morris Harris, Robert Harris and Louise Verner.
Survivors include one son, Richard J. McRorie and his wife, Becky; two stepsons, Jimmy Chandler and his wife, Cathy and Johnny Chandler and his wife, Tina; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 2040 Belmont Road, Arnoldsville, GA 30619.
Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019