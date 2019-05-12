Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty H. Chandler


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty H. Chandler Obituary
Betty H. Chandler, 92, of Athens, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.

Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Craig Barrow Harris and Janie Bradberry Harris. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chandler was preceded in death by her husband, James Lee Chandler and three siblings, Morris Harris, Robert Harris and Louise Verner.

Survivors include one son, Richard J. McRorie and his wife, Becky; two stepsons, Jimmy Chandler and his wife, Cathy and Johnny Chandler and his wife, Tina; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 2040 Belmont Road, Arnoldsville, GA 30619.

Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now