Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Danielsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
2890 Highway 29 South
Colbert, GA
Betty J. Brown


1954 - 2019
Betty J. Brown Obituary
1954 - 2019 Betty J. Cooper Brown was born on April 4, 1954 and departed this short journey of life on December 29, 2019.

She leaves to cherish in her memories two beautiful daughters, April L. Cooper and Sonya (Ellis) Davis. One sister Vanessa Cooper; three brothers, Alphonza Cooper, Willie Cooper Jr., Edward Gary. One beloved grandson Brayden Davis.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 3PM at 2890 Highway 29 South Danielsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses Colbert GA, 30628
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
