Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
(706) 543-8213
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mack & Payne Funeral Home, Inc.
625 Nellie B Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
Betty J. Mayfield


1954 - 2019
Betty J. Mayfield Obituary
1954 - 2019 Mrs. Betty J. Mayfield was born January 5, 1954 in Athens, GA to the late Mr. Leroy and Elnora Smith. She departed this life to enter into eternal life on December 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by two sisters.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories one brother, Jerry (Peggy) Faust, four sisters Rosa Jackson, Estell Robinson, Nora (Donald) Byrd, Mattie Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends that loved her dearly.

General viewing will be Saturday December 21, 2019 from 12PM - 6PM. Service for Mrs. Mayfield will take place at Willis Chapel Mack & Payne Funeral Home on Sunday December 22, 2019. 1PM. Officiating Pastor, Pastor Robert Scott.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
