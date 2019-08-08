Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Betty Jean Guenther


1933 - 2019
Betty Jean Guenther Obituary
1933 - 2019 Betty Jean Guenther, 86, wife of Hans J. Guenther, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Born in Dogsboro, GA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Grady Carter and Nancy Brown Carter. She was also preceded in death by her son: Leslie T. Neal and brothers: Leon Carter, James R. Carter and John R. Carter. Mrs. Guenther retired from Peterson Spring and was a member of Hull Baptist Church where she was a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class.

In addition to her husband survivors include her children: Marsha Sandridge and Gregory M. (Pam) Neal; step daughters: Gisela (Hal) Hodgson and Christine (Scott) Alexander; daughter in law: Clietia Neal; sisters: Mary Berryman, Jenny Berryman, Dot Shivar and Joyce Darby; brothers: Bob Carter and Joe Carter; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 at the funeral prior to the service. Interment will be at Oconee Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hull Baptist Church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
