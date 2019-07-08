Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hull Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Hull Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Martin


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Martin Obituary
Betty Jean Martin, 89, wife of the late Henry Eugene "Gene" Martin, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Hull, GA, she was the daughter of the late R. E. Thompson and Pauline Yarbrough Thompson and sister to the late Durwood Thompson and Trudy Taylor. Betty was a member of Hull Baptist Church and retried as a medical receptionist. Survivors include her three children: Mike and Vicki Martin of Watkinsville, Kip and Tonda Martin of Colbert, Missy Huff of Winterville; six grandchildren: Wade, Wes, Chelsea, Jessica, Josh and Emma and six great grandchildren: Caroline, Catie Mae, Reid, Lilli, Kaylie and Kade. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Hull Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 at the church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now