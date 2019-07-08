|
|
Betty Jean Martin, 89, wife of the late Henry Eugene "Gene" Martin, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Hull, GA, she was the daughter of the late R. E. Thompson and Pauline Yarbrough Thompson and sister to the late Durwood Thompson and Trudy Taylor. Betty was a member of Hull Baptist Church and retried as a medical receptionist. Survivors include her three children: Mike and Vicki Martin of Watkinsville, Kip and Tonda Martin of Colbert, Missy Huff of Winterville; six grandchildren: Wade, Wes, Chelsea, Jessica, Josh and Emma and six great grandchildren: Caroline, Catie Mae, Reid, Lilli, Kaylie and Kade. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Hull Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Crowe officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 at the church. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019