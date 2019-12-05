|
|
1931 - 2019 Betty Jo Cape, 88, of Winterville, died Friday, November 29, 2019.
A lifelong resident of the Athens area, Betty was the daughter of the late Joe Frank Jacobs and Louise Greer Jacobs. Betty was an active member of Winterville United Methodist Church for over sixty years. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Brownie leader, and was a member of the church women's group. She was renowned for her cake baking, especially her wedding cakes.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Franklin Cape, and three sons: Fred Edward Cape, John Kenneth Cape, and Steven Paul Cape.
Betty is survived by four of her children: Margie Ann (John) Daly, James Franklin (Karen) Cape, Joyce Ann (John) Streb, and Debra Susan (Sixleth) Rainmaker; her siblings: Bobby Jacobs, John Thomas Jacobs, and Daisy Mae McCannon; sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the evening before the service from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Athens Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winterville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 30, 101 Parkview Road, Winterville, GA 30683.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019