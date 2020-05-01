|
|
1930 - 2020 Betty Jo Vaughn Wynne passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 90, after an extended illness. She was born on March 9, 1930 in Lexington, Georgia to Hazel Nicholson Vaughn and Harold Harvey Vaughn. Betty moved to Birmingham, Alabama as a small child with her parents and after graduating high school, moved back to Oglethorpe County.
Along with her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband Patrick W. Wynne Jr., her daughter, Betsy Faith Wynne and her grandson Shawn Patrick Goletz. She was also preceded in death by her only sister Alice Vaughn Grissom and her husband Orval Grissom. She is survived by her daughters, Patrice W. Goletz (Joe), Beverly W. Nation (Jerry) and Susan W. Houser (Doug). Grandchildren, Penni Stoudenmire (Tim), Jerri Lynn Gabriel, Jonathan Wynne Nation (Kelli), Taylor Houser (Janna) and McCall Chadwick (Dustin), along with 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty married Pat in 1951 and lived on the family farm in Oglethorpe County the remainder of her life. She worked a few years as a para pro for the Oglethorpe County School System. She was a wonderful Christian lady and her entire life is a testimony to it.
She cared for her handicapped daughter, Betsy Faith Wynne for 39 years. She loved gardening, flowers, antiques and animals. She was a marvelous cook. She canned and prepared jellies, jams and vegetables for many years.
Because of current health concerns of social distancing, a private family-only graveside service will be held this week.
A special thank you to all the caregivers during the past 4 years and Inspiring Hospice.
In memory of Betty Wynne and in lieu of flowers, the family request that any donations be made in her name to the Thaxton Wynne Family Cemetery in care of Lee Thaxton, 179 Thaxton Wynne Road, Rayle, GA 30660.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 1, 2020