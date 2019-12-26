|
1930 - 2019 Betty Jo Venable Bowden, 89, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Born in Jefferson, Mrs. Bowden was a daughter of the late Okie Venable Sr. and Lottie Wade Venable. She was a homemaker and loved to cook and garden. She was lovingly known as Neena by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her foster children and the many children that she kept in her home daycare. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowden was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Guy Bowden; daughter, Dottie Fowler; brothers, Sgt. Okie Venable Jr., George Venable and Cecil Venable; sisters, Erene Dell Venable and Mildred Murphy; and sisters-in-law, Garland Diane "Bunky" Oaks and Frances Venable.
Survivors include children, Debbie Lisano of Alabama, Charles Bowden Jr. of Athens and Diana Cole (Jim) of Jefferson; brothers-in-law, Radford Murphy and David Oaks; sister-in-law, Linda Bennett (George); eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Reception will be held Sunday, December 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prospect United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Prospect Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 81667, Athens, GA 30608.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019