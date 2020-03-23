|
1941 - 2020 Mrs. Betty Joyce Cooper, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Athens, GA surrounded by loved ones. She was 78.
Betty was born November 28th in Athens, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She spent 52 years married to her best friend where she worked alongside of him. Central to her life was her faith, as a lifelong member of Ray's United Methodist Church. She was beautiful and kind with the most calm spirit, because early in life she made Christ the center of her life. Everything she did was for the glory of God. She served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher, a job she carried with her into services as you would often find children sitting right beside her on her pew. She was a magnet to anyone that needed a friend. There's nothing a porch swing and a good cup of coffee couldn't' fix. She had the most contagious laugh that will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by parents, Joe Webb and Allene Wheeler; her brother Billy (Patsy) Wheeler and her son Michael Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her husband Reece; daughter Suzanne Greene (Phillip) of Elizabethtown, NC; granddaughter's Haylee Damato and Allee Greene of Elizabethtown, NC; sister's Brenda Walraven (Kevin) of Bishop; Barbara Dickson (Eddy) of Conyers; brother Allen Wheeler (Sandra) of Royston; and many nieces and nephews that were greatly loved.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Rays United Methodist Church, 1521 Rays Church Road, Bishop, GA 30621.
A private graveside will be held at Ray's United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
"We the family, want to thank the ICU staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens. Their care over her was unwavering. We love our family and friends who have cried out to God in a last plea for healing. We have comfort knowing that Betty reached the divine appointment she had worked her entire life toward. The cry of her heart was to see all the ones she loved loving her Jesus, the Creator of the stars and the Perfector of our faith."
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30621. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020