Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Betty Lucille Martin


1923 - 2019
Betty Lucille Martin Obituary
1923 - 2019 Betty Lucille Hilton Martin died at age 96 on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Stuart F. Martin, her son, David Martin, granddaughter Kristin Webber as well as one brother and eight sisters.

Betty was born July 3, 1923 in Tifton, Georgia to David Eddie Hilton and Pearl Irene Smith Hilton. She attended Prairie Bible College in Alberta, Canada and in 1953 graduated from the Philadelphia General School of Nursing. Betty was the co-founder of the Student Nurses Association of Pennsylvania, SNAP, and was their first president in 1952. Betty met her husband, Stu, in Philadelphia and they were married on June 4, 1955. She served alongside her husband throughout his military career with duty stations in Belgium, France and Germany. She could always be found involved with their local church, leading ladies Bible studies and entertaining in their home. They moved to Athens, Georgia in 1995 to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. Betty became an active member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church where she led Bible studies, served in the Ladies Ministry, was active as a Gideon's wife and volunteered at the Athens Pregnancy Center. She was known for her gift of hospitality wherever she lived.

She is survived by her daughter Cindi Martin Webber (Dan) of Athens, Georgia and 6 dear grandchildren and 7 very special great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens Pregnancy Center, 767 Oglethorpe Avenue, Athens, GA 30606.

The family will receive visitors from 3:00pm to 4:00pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Lord and Stephens, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677. The memorial service will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4:00p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
