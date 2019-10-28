|
1929 - 2019 Betty Marie Bradley Neathery, beloved wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 90.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late William Hollis Bradley and Carrie Lou Cox Bradley. Mrs. Neathery graduated from nursing school and worked as a nurse in Knoxville for several years before moving to Athens where she retired from the University of Georgia. Following her retirement, Mrs. Neathery enjoyed working in her rose garden and most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Milton White Neathery, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Milton White Neathery, Sr.; three grandchildren, Joshua Bryan Neathery, Kathryn Neathery Seagraves (Adam) and Joanne Elizabeth Neathery; five great-grandchildren, Carter White Neathery, Brooks Price Neathery, Andrew Michael Seagraves, Nathan Garrett Seagraves and Hannah Kathryn Seagraves and daughter-in-law, Diane Neathery Altman.
Graveside services were held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Athens Memory Gardens with Rev. Cameron Ford officiating. Visitation followed the service at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church, 2085 South Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA 30605.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019