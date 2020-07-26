Betty Marie Reed Smith, 88, of Athens died on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born in Texas to the late Earl Hobson Reed and Alva Veigh Harris Reed, Betty graduated from Irving High School and Dallas Business School, then worked in Dallas, TX in a law firm.
Betty then met and married the love of her life, Jack. Betty's direction changed as she took on the role of wife and new mother. Betty's love of music and chorus often filled the sanctuary each Sunday with her lovely voice. In addition, the family often spent the weekends enjoying square dancing, round dancing and clogging all while camping with friends.
Betty returned to college and received her degree in Secretarial Science and started working in a law firm in Athens, GA. Her career changed directions when she took a position at the University of Georgia, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences EXT (Extension) Service. She assisted the agents out in the rural areas of Georgia with problems concerning Agriculture, Aquaculture & Fisheries and Forestry. She loved helping others and she loved her GEORGIA BULLDOGS.
Following retirement, Betty and Jack spent a good portion of their time serving their church, Tuckston United Methodist. They were involved and worked happily to rebuild churches and schools on mission trips to Brazil.
Even after moving to Georgia, Betty was always a Texan at heart.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jack Adam Smith; her brother, Waun June Reed; and her half-sister, Velma Earline "Ruby" Reed. Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stefani and Mark Hilley of Danielsville; her son, Steven Smith of Athens; and her sister, Sandra Reed Chambers of Texas.
Memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the American Cancer Society
or The Alzheimer's Association
.
