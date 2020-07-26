1/
Betty Marie Reed Smith
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Marie Reed Smith, 88, of Athens died on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Born in Texas to the late Earl Hobson Reed and Alva Veigh Harris Reed, Betty graduated from Irving High School and Dallas Business School, then worked in Dallas, TX in a law firm.

Betty then met and married the love of her life, Jack. Betty's direction changed as she took on the role of wife and new mother. Betty's love of music and chorus often filled the sanctuary each Sunday with her lovely voice. In addition, the family often spent the weekends enjoying square dancing, round dancing and clogging all while camping with friends.

Betty returned to college and received her degree in Secretarial Science and started working in a law firm in Athens, GA. Her career changed directions when she took a position at the University of Georgia, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences EXT (Extension) Service. She assisted the agents out in the rural areas of Georgia with problems concerning Agriculture, Aquaculture & Fisheries and Forestry. She loved helping others and she loved her GEORGIA BULLDOGS.

Following retirement, Betty and Jack spent a good portion of their time serving their church, Tuckston United Methodist. They were involved and worked happily to rebuild churches and schools on mission trips to Brazil.

Even after moving to Georgia, Betty was always a Texan at heart.

Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jack Adam Smith; her brother, Waun June Reed; and her half-sister, Velma Earline "Ruby" Reed. Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Stefani and Mark Hilley of Danielsville; her son, Steven Smith of Athens; and her sister, Sandra Reed Chambers of Texas.

Memorial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer's Association.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved