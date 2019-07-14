Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crain and Sons Funeral Home - Franklinton
2000 Washington Street
Franklinton, LA 70438
985-839-5188
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crain and Sons Funeral Home - Franklinton
2000 Washington Street
Franklinton, LA 70438
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses
42590 Highway 16
Franklinton, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses
42590 Highway 16
Franklinton, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Martin Walters


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Martin Walters Obituary
Betty Martin Walters 1947 - 2019 Sister Betty Martin Walters passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 4:45 a.m. She was born on July 2, 1947 to the late Robert Martin, Sr., and Mamie Hart in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Crain and Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Washington Street, Franklinton, LA with a Family Hour from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. a.m. same location. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral services at 2:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses, 42590 Highway 16, Franklinton, LA. Brother Richard Davis will be officiating.

Crain and Sons Funeral Home in Franklinton, LA is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign guestbook at www.crainandsons.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now